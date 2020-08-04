Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,075.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

