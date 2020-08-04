Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

