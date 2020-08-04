Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,078 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

