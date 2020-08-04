Piper Sandler Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $157.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.96.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

