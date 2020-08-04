Credit Suisse Group Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $149.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.96.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

