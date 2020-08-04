Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,700.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

