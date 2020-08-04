Oppenheimer Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

