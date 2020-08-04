Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,783,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,882,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

