Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,675.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

