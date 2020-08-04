Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,050.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

