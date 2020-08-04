Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.