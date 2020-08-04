BofA Securities Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,560.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by BofA Securities from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.