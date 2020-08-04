Credit Suisse Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,680.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,333.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

