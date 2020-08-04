Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,200.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rowe upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

