Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
