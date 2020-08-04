Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

