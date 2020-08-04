UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rowe increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

