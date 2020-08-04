Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3,200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

