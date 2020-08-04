Canaccord Genuity Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

