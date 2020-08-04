Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after buying an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after buying an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after buying an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 319,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.