Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,860 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

NBIX stock opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

