Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

