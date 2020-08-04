CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 328 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 755,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Textron by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

