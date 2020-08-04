Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10,043.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,505 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

