Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 84,536 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 67.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

