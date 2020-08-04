Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

NYSE:OSK opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.