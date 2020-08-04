Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NYSE OC opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

