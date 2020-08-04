Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,262,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

