Strs Ohio Sells 22,851 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

