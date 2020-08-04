Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Landstar System worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,542. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.82.

Shares of LSTR opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.