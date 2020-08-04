BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

