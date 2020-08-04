Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $84,979,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $38,147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.