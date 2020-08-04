Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,385 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.