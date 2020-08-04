Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,258 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after acquiring an additional 186,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

