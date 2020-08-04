Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.