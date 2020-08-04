Bank of America Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock worth $1,754,372 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

