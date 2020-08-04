Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,036,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 329.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 372,359 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.