Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

