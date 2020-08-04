Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

AAOI stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

