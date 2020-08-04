Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,659 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

