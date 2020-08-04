Raymond James & Associates Has $12.19 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,293,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DFS stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

