Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,380 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

