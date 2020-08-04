Raymond James & Associates Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

