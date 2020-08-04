MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($159.20).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €138.85 ($156.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($325.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €153.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €176.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

