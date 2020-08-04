CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 151.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 70,313 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

