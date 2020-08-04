MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €129.00 ($144.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($143.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($159.20).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €138.85 ($156.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a one year high of €289.30 ($325.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €176.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

