CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,469 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 117.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 426,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

