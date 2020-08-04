Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Aaron’s worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

NYSE AAN opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

