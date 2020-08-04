Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

