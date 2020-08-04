Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 405.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

