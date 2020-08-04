Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

